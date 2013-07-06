Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q3 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Despite Q412 seeing the first net subscription loss since Q407, we believe Bangladesh's telecommunications market harbours significant growth potential. This is because losses in Q412 relate specifically to the ban on unregistered prepaid SIMs, whereas medium-term growth potential is derived from the low penetration rates in telecoms markets. A further positive is found in the move to issue 3G licences, with the auction set to commence in June 2013. Mobile operators so far have been able to only offer basic 2G services, but the issuance of licences to create a competitive 3G market will boost the mobile and broadband markets thereby spurring growth and investment in industries that require reliable highspeed internet connectivity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data
- The ban on unregistered prepaid SIMs, introduced in October 2012, resulted in a net subscription loss of 729,000 for the mobile market in Q412. Total subscriptions fell to 107.317mn, equal to penetration of 70.4%.
- BTRC data show that broadband remained strong through to February 2013, and growth is expected to receive a boost once 3G services begin to be rolled out more widely.
- Despite subscription discounting in Q412 ARPUs continued to decline. The market average blended ARPU fell to BDT159 in Q412 (average of the top three operators) owing to the prevalence of prepaid subscriptions.
Key Trends And Developments
The recent developments that could have the most far reaching impact on the Bangladeshi telecoms market are related to the regulator. In February 2013 the BTRC invited applications for four 2,100MHz 3G mobile licences - set to be auctioned from late June 2013. This will see competition created in wireless data services (state-owned TeleTalk is the only operator currently authorised for 3G development). Wireless data services will enable operators to promote smartphones as well as offer a range of value-added services. Competition from wireless services should also act as a catalyst to development of the wider broadband market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Switzerland Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Belgium Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Telecommunications Report Q3 2013