Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- BMI View: Bangladesh's telecommunications market continues to be challenging. There is no clear delineation between the regulatory duties of the government and the independent regulatory authority, making it difficult for new services and products to be approved in a timely manner. The over-complex licensing regime - and the excessive one-off and annual fees associated with licences - represent a further barrier to improving confidence. However, the government intends to overhaul the regulatory system and bring greater clarity to routes to market for all players. BMI does not expect rapid progress to be made, particularly while the state-owned players continue to benefit from government support. Meanwhile, newly-launched 3G services continue to be rolled out, enabling operators to launch new value-added services to Bangladesh's under-developed broadband sector. However, intense price competition means that success will not translate into attractive returns and we believe the sector would benefit most from competition as well as regulato ry reform.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data
- Mobile penetration reached 73.7% in 2013 and BMI forecasts this to rise to 87.2% by 2018. However, many consumers own multiple SIMs and it is likely that millions of registered accounts accumulated through seasonal price-led campaigns may be technically inactive.
- Mobile remains the main point of access for broadband services as the incumbent's ADSL rollout programme has stalled and interest in WiMAX is receding. With 3G now bolstering the broadband market and with ambitious next-generation access wireline investments planned, BMI forecasts subscription numbers to rise to 2.213mn by 2018, a mere 1.4% penetration.
Key Trends And Developments
In April 2014, the government of Bangladesh outlined plans to overhaul the Telecommunications Act of 2001, which was last amended in 2010. Greater clarity regarding the licensing process and swifter tariff change approval mechanisms are promised, which...
The Bangladesh Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Bangladesh's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Bangladesh Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Bangladesh.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q3 2014
- Argentina Telecommunications Report Q3 2014
- Ireland Telecommunications Report Q3 2014
- 2014 Worldwide Wired Telecommunications Carriers Industry - Industry & Market Report
- Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- India Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Nigeria Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Telecommunications Report Q2 2014