Bank of America Can't Stop a Lawsuit over Mortgage Notices

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- The Hon. Legrome D. Davis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has ruled that a homeowner stated viable claims against Bank of America, N.A. and Walled Lake Credit Bureau, LLC for violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1692 et seq., and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, 73 Pa.C.S. § 201.1 et seq. As detailed in the class action complaint, the bank and its affiliated debt collector repeatedly and falsely told consumers that they missed mortgage payments and wrongfully threatened to foreclose on their homes.



The plaintiff in this putative class action is represented Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC – a legal practice focused on serving individuals and businesses in need of expert advice in southeastern Pennsylvania and the neighboring State of New Jersey, as well as Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP – a leading national class action firm headquartered in New York.



