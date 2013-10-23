Bank of America Foreclosure Cancelled and Loan Restructured

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Chris Tatar faced losing his home to bank foreclosure. He had fallen $83,000 behind in payments and was in foreclosure with a pending sale. Tatar secured the legal representation of the offices of Art Hoomiratana to assist him with his dilemma. Faced with the pending sale of the Tatar’s home, Hoormiratana immediately hired Paladin Securitization Auditors to conduct a securitization audit. This document investigated the lender’s standing to foreclose based on the regulations of the Securities Exchange Commission. The securitization audit found the following: Fraud and Wrongful Foreclosure Case based upon Statutory Violations, Promissory Estoppel, Negligence, Negligent Misrepresentation, Violation of Business and Professional Code 17 200.



The Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana expertly litigated the case and presented the facts found in the securitization audit to the Los Angeles Superior Court and bank. Bank of America agreed to settle by cancelling their foreclosure and restructuring their loan. The restructure included deferring their principal balance by over $80,000 and lowering their interest rate and monthly payment by 12%.



Paladin’s securitization audit was a key factor for Tatar’s legal team in successfully canceling his impending foreclosure and also reduced their interest rate. If you are facing foreclosure, Paladin Securitization Auditors is offering a free consultation to determine whether or not a securitization audit is right for your specific situation. Paladin representatives can be reached at (877) 848-8088 or you may visit their website at http://www.securitizationauditservices.com.



For reference, the Case Number is: KC064206 Los Angeles County Superior Court of California