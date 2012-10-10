Bank of America Stops Eviction in Wisconsin Just in Time Before Sherriff Removes Homeowners

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- In an unprecedented move, lawyers from the Bank of America submitted an urgent motion to void an eviction order against a Wisconsin family, based on humanitarian reasons, just days before the county sheriff was due to serve the notice.



Needless to say, the homeowner welcomed the motion from Bank of America as a blessing, being too sick to move and with a son who was just recovering from a serious depression that almost ended up in a suicide a few days before the order came out.



However, Wisconsin Judge Todd L. Ziegler finds himself in a sticky situation on this case, not being able to sign the motion to void the sheriff sale and eviction. “I received your Notice of Motion and Motion to Void Sheriff’s Sale and Vacate Order Confirming Sale and proposed order in the above-referenced matter,” began his explanation. “I do not believe it is appropriate for me to sign (it) at this time because the order does not also provide for a dismissal of the foreclosure action.”



He continued, “If I sign the proposed order, the matter would be pending indefinitely for confirmation of sale without adequate reasons that I can determine based on the affidavit.”



Apparently, Bank of America’s hands are tied in the case, whether to append the motion with a dismissal of foreclosure action or to stay the order for an indefinite period pending a confirmation of sale, but they did try to do right by this homeowner, as real estate practitioners observed.



“Many families all over the US at risk of losing their home daily, some situations so sad that I break into tears just reading their stories,” says Steve Triebernig from All Things Real-Estate in Princeton, Minnesota. “It breaks my heart to know that some people face such tough battles of their life. I did not set out to just work with homeowners in distress but once I had seen the size of the issue, I could not look away. I was taught as a child that if you see someone in need, you should do everything that you can to help. If you don’t help, you are part of the problem. I took this teaching to heart.”



“Is this a change in direction for the nation’s largest bank?” he mused. “Only time will tell."



