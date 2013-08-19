Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bank of Nova Scotia : Financial Services - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Bank of Nova Scotia : Financial Services - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Bank of Nova Scotia"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Bank of Nova Scotia" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Bank of Nova Scotia"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) is one of the premier financial institutions in North America. The bank and its affiliates offer comprehensive array of products and services, such as personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. It provides retail banking solutions such as mortgages, loans, credit cards for individual customers and commercial banking solutions such as business banking, cash management for large businesses. These products and services are offered to over 18.6 million customers in more than 50 countries across the globe. It operates 2,784 branches and offices across the world along with 5,978 automated banking machines. Scotiabank is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Companies Mentioned



Bank of Nova Scotia



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139771/bank-of-nova-scotia-financial-services-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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