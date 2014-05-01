Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bank of Singapore Limited : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Bank of Singapore Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Bank of Singapore Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Bank of Singapore Limited (Bank of Singapore) is the private banking and wealth management subsidiary of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC Bank), a Singapore-based diversified financial services institution. The company provides private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. It follows a client-advisory model, enlisting the service of investment specialists to offer tailor-made solutions to its clients. Services offered by the company comprise portfolio management, lending, wealth planning services, and the consumer and corporate banking products and services of OCBC Bank. Assets under management (AuM) of the company stood at US$42.6 billion as on December 31, 2012. It had historical AuM figures of US$36.0 billion as on June 30, 2012, which stood at US$32.0 billion as on December 31, 2011, and US$26.9 as on December 31, 2010. The minimum investment threshold for the company stands at US$1.0 million. The company has a presence in Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Philippines. Additionally, through its branches in Singapore, Dubai, and Hong Kong, the company offers private banking services in China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. Bank of Singapore is headquartered in Singapore.



Companies Mentioned



Bank of Singapore Limited



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