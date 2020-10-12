Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Latest research document on 'Bank Payment Cards' market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Bank Payment Cards Market are:

Gemalto (Netherlands), Barclays PLC (United Kingdom), Discover Financial Services (United States), American Express (United States), MasterCard (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), IDEMIA (France), Giesecke and Devrient (Germany), Perfect Plastic Printing (United States) and ABCorp (United States)



What is Bank Payment Cards Market?

Bank payment cards are part of a payment system issued by a bank, to a customer that enables its owner to access the funds in the customer's designated bank accounts, or through a credit account and make payments by electronic funds transfer and access ATMs. Such cards are known by a variety of names including bankcards, MAC, ATM cards, client cards, cash cards or key cards.



Bank Payment Cards Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Credit card, Debit card, Charge card, ATM card, Stored-value card, Fleet card, Others), Application (Personal Use, Business Use), Technologies (Embossing, Magnetic stripe, Smart card, Proximity card, Re-Programmable Magnetic Stripe Card)



Market Trend

- Rewards Credit Cards Have Proliferated In Recent Years to Drive Usage, Mostly In Developed Economies

- Surged In Contactless Payment Cards

- Debit Card Use At The Point Of Sale Has Grown Dramatically In Recent Years



Market Drivers

- The Rapid Development in Payment Infrastructure Such As POS Terminals and Payment Gateways Worldwide

- The Rising Disposable Income of an Individual Has Boosted the E-Commerce Industry

- The Increased Preference for Payment Cards for Online Shopping



Opportunities

- Emerging Markets Payment Cards Are Expected To Grow Significantly



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Bank Payment Cards Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



