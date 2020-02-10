Bank Payment Cards Market Is Booming Worldwide to Generate Massive Revenue

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Bank payment cards are part of a payment system issued by a bank, to a customer that enables its owner to access the funds in the customer's designated bank accounts, or through a credit account and make payments by electronic funds transfer and access ATMs. Such cards are known by a variety of names including bankcards, MAC, ATM cards, client cards, cash cards or key cards.



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Bank Payment Cards Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Bank Payment Cards Forecast till 2025*.



Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Gemalto (Netherlands), Barclays PLC (United Kingdom), Discover Financial Services (United States), American Express (United States), MasterCard (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), IDEMIA (France), Giesecke and Devrient (Germany), Perfect Plastic Printing (United States) and ABCorp (United States)



Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report Gemalto (Netherlands), Barclays PLC (United Kingdom), Discover Financial Services (United States), American Express (United States), MasterCard (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), IDEMIA (France), Giesecke and Devrient (Germany), Perfect Plastic Printing (United States) and ABCorp (United States)

Market Trend

- Rewards Credit Cards Have Proliferated In Recent Years to Drive Usage, Mostly In Developed Economies

- Surged In Contactless Payment Cards

- Debit Card Use At The Point Of Sale Has Grown Dramatically In Recent Years

Market Drivers

- The Rapid Development in Payment Infrastructure Such As POS Terminals and Payment Gateways Worldwide

- The Rising Disposable Income of an Individual Has Boosted the E-Commerce Industry

- The Increased Preference for Payment Cards for Online Shopping

Opportunities

- Emerging Markets Payment Cards Are Expected To Grow Significantly

Restraints

- Lack of Consumer Confidence and Growing Concern around Card Fraud

- The Availability of Alternative Payment Methods Such As E-Wallets



To comprehend Global Bank Payment Cards market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Bank Payment Cards market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Bank Payment Cards, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400

Global Bank Payment Cards

Type (Credit card, Debit card, Charge card, ATM card, Stored-value card, Fleet card, Others), Application (Personal Use, Business Use), Technologies (Embossing, Magnetic stripe, Smart card, Proximity card, Re-Programmable Magnetic Stripe Card)

Global Bank Payment Cards Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Bank Payment Cards - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Bank Payment Cards, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

