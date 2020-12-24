Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Bank Payment Cards Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bank Payment Cards Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bank Payment Cards. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Gemalto (Netherlands),Barclays PLC (United Kingdom),Discover Financial Services (United States),American Express (United States) ,MasterCard (United States),Visa Inc. (United States),IDEMIA (France),Giesecke and Devrient (Germany),Perfect Plastic Printing (United States),ABCorp (United States).



Bank payment cards are part of a payment system issued by a bank, to a customer that enables its owner to access the funds in the customer's designated bank accounts, or through a credit account and make payments by electronic funds transfer and access ATMs. Such cards are known by a variety of names including bankcards, MAC, ATM cards, client cards, cash cards or key cards.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Bank Payment Cards Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Influencing Trends:

Rewards Credit Cards Have Proliferated In Recent Years to Drive Usage, Mostly In Developed Economies

Surged In Contactless Payment Cards

Debit Card Use At The Point Of Sale Has Grown Dramatically In Recent Years



Market Drivers:

The Rapid Development in Payment Infrastructure Such As POS Terminals and Payment Gateways Worldwide

The Rising Disposable Income of an Individual Has Boosted the E-Commerce Industry

The Increased Preference for Payment Cards for Online Shopping



Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Consumer Confidence and Growing Concern around Card Fraud

The Availability of Alternative Payment Methods Such As E-Wallets



Opportunities

Emerging Markets Payment Cards Are Expected To Grow Significantly



The Global Bank Payment Cards Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Credit card, Debit card, Charge card, ATM card, Stored-value card, Fleet card, Others), Application (Personal Use, Business Use), Technologies (Embossing, Magnetic stripe, Smart card, Proximity card, Re-Programmable Magnetic Stripe Card)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Bank Payment Cards Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Bank Payment Cards market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Bank Payment Cards Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Bank Payment Cards

Chapter 4: Presenting the Bank Payment Cards Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Bank Payment Cards market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Bank Payment Cards Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Bank Payment Cards market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Bank Payment Cards market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Bank Payment Cards market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



