BankCard USA Helps Small Businesses Get Payments Faster

Augora Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The U.S. Census Bureau reports there are 181 million credit card holders and 1.4 billion credit cards currently in circulation in the United States alone. Additionally, the Census Bureau also reports the average credit card holder uses his card 119 times per year. Scott Hardy, spokesperson for BankCard USA says the business not accepting credit cards in this day and age is definitely missing out on business to the competition who is accepting cards.



Says Hardy, "Credit card processing is something that every business must consider at some point. It can be a tough decision if you have an all-cash business that hasn’t had a need for extra equipment or merchant processing fees. But, you have to ask yourself, how many potential sales are you giving up if you don’t have an option for processing? Plenty of studies have shown that consumers will spend more when they pay by credit card instead of cash. And all it takes is one increased order to cover the fees from CC processing. So, while you consider how the charges you will pay for credit card processing will affect your bottom line, it’s important to realize that many people prefer to pay by credit cards and others simply have to for business purposes."



If consumers want to spend money with a business with their credit card, Hardy poses the question, why would a business not want to cater to them? "Get your money faster with credit card payment processing. When your customers are able to make a credit card payment, you don’t have to wait for invoiced payments to arrive or checks to clear at the bank, and you eliminate hassles with bounced checks. The sooner you start accepting credit cards, the quicker you will see profits rise. That’s because you’ll be appealing to a wider customer base and opening the door to those who prefer to use credit cards as well as those who have a shortage of cash at the time of purchase."



