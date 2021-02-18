Banking and Financial Services Careers in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- A financial centre, or a financial hub, refers to a city with a strategic location, leading financial institutions, reputed stock exchanges, a dense concentration of public and private banks and trading and insurance companies. In addition, these hubs are equipped with first-class infrastructure, communications and commercial systems, and there is a transparent and sound legal and regulatory regime backed by a stable political system. Germany, in particular Frankfurt and Berlin are prime examples of such cities which provide favourable destinations for professionals because of the high living standards they offer along with immense growth opportunities, especially within the banking and financial services industry.



Corporate and investment banking provides a platform for not only success but immense privilege and reward as the professionals in these roles are able to give individuals and companies the opportunity to develop and achieve unrivalled financial security. As leading specialists in the industry Selby Jennings are committed to helping these banks solve their biggest challenge yet: securing business-critical talent. One of the leading forces in financial services is Germany. Countries across the continent look towards Germany for advice, security and examples on how to ensure their economy remains and shows evidence of being a financial hub.



Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings have been managing talent acquisition for industry-leading companies in Germany for over 15 years. The firm have worked around the clock to reimagine the traditional recruitment processes and provide additional services to support their clients. With 750+ employees globally, 12+ office locations and a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning 60+ countries worldwide, Selby Jennings have a significant impact on the financial services recruitment sector in Germany. The firm keeps a close eye on the industry markets and ensures their clients are informed and educated on the upcoming risks and opportunities which may impact their recruitment stages. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations. Selby Jennings has worked with a plethora of banks and finance companies to provide optimal recruitment results; these have included agile start-ups and global powerhouses to enable their candidates to have a choice of the company culture and background they would like to become a part of.



Selby Jennings provides job opportunities with immense career progression in an array of financial services sectors including: corporate and investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research and trading, financial technology, investment management, sales and trading, legal and compliance, insurance and commodities. Selby Jennings' consultants are dedicated and committed to providing support through every stage of the recruitment process from initially sourcing talent from their vast database of potential candidates to the interview stages and finally the offer letter. The firm's ideal goal is a recruitment beyond borders approach which works to ensure every candidate and client is paired perfectly, resulting in a long-lasting and equally beneficial partnership.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.