Banking and Financial Services Careers Throughout Hong Kong - 2021

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- Financial crimes are on the up and financial institutions are reacting to this by expanding their teams in both anti-money laundering (AML) and counterterrorism funding financing (CTF). Looking ahead, as we approach year-end, organisations have already started the planning process when it comes to hiring business-critical talent. Plus, thanks to renewed budgets there is set to be a rise when it comes to on-boarding any prior headcounts that they were previously placed on hold. As the leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services careers in Hong Kong, Selby Jennings have indicated that the first half of 2021 will make way for a mini-boom in the talent landscape. In addition, as we enter Hong Kong's 'new normal', post COVID-19 and considering the new National Security Law, the agency is expecting to see a trend in the majority of hires resulting from lost headcount replacements as well as hires that result from lifting headcount freezes. Hong Kong is in a sound position geographically, providing international access to Mainland China – the principal conduit to the only country (China) that recorded a positive GDP last year. Looking forward into 2021, Selby Jennings remain upbeat and predict a banner year for the Hong Kong banking and financial services markets.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



