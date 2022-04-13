Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: PayPal, Moven, Braintree

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

SolarisBank (Germany), PayPal (United States), Fidor Bank (Germany), Moven (United States), Prosper Marketplace (United States), Braintree (United States), Coinbase (United States), GoCardless (United Kingdom), Oanda Corporation (United States), Currency Cloud (United Kingdom), Intuit (United States), Gemalto (The Netherlands), Invoicera (India)



Definition:

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) is a process that is an endwise process where third parties such as (FinTech, developers, non-FinTech, etc.) can easily access and perform the financial services capabilities without any interference and developing them originally. These services also enable third parties to reconnect with the main systems of financial services providers so that they can establish a banking services infrastructure through an application programming interface (API). Moreover, it aims to integrate third partiesâ€™ capabilities with financial services providers into a comprehensive process to complete a financial transaction seamlessly and effectively. Furthermore, the service providers in this market third parties can build their own banking offerings with the use of BaaS APIs on top of the banking providersâ€™ regulated infrastructure. For instance, In United Kingdom, API calls have surged over the last year, from roughly one million a month in May 2018 to more than 66.7 million in June this year and also keep on continuing and making the market grow in forecasted periods.



Market Trends:

- The rising adoption of retail banking, as well as the third-party registrations in the UK and EU for open banking access, has unlocked capabilities towards baking as a service. For example, the retail lending in India has a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% over the FY2013 among emerging markets and thus improving the standard of BaaS from a different genre.



Market Drivers:

- Cumulating Demand for Digital Money among People has Increased the Market Potential of the BaaS

- Rising Fame of Internet Banking is making its way to Drive the Industry Parameters



Market Opportunities:

- Digital banking & cards are providing an opportunity in this market. In this type of opportunity, the client can use these cards as a backbone to build retail or SME banking offerings. For example, Penta is one of the offerings from SolarisBank.



The Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (API-based Bank-as-a-Service, Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service (Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Banking as a platform (BaaP), FinTech SaaS, Humans as a service (HuaaS))), Application (Government, Banks, NBFC), Banking Mode (Web Banking, Mobile Banking)



Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market.

- -To showcase the development of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



