Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS):

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) is a process that is an endwise process where third parties such as (FinTech, developers, non-FinTech, etc.) can easily access and perform the financial services capabilities without any interference and developing them originally. These services also enable third parties to reconnect with the main systems of financial services providers so that they can establish a banking services infrastructure through an application programming interface (API). Moreover, it aims to integrate third parties capabilities with financial services providers into a comprehensive process to complete a financial transaction seamlessly and effectively.



Opportunities:

Digital banking & cards are providing an opportunity in this market. In this type of opportunity, the client can use these cards as a backbone to build retail or SME banking offerings. For example, Penta is one of the offerings from SolarisBank. This has also gained interest from traditional banks to build a new digital subsidiary or retail or online companies, which would like to offer their customers their own bank account or the payment card.



Market Trends:

The rising adoption of retail banking, as well as the third-party registrations in the UK and EU for open banking access, has unlocked capabilities towards baking as a service. For example, the retail lending in India has a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% over the FY2013 among emerging markets and thus improving the standard of BaaS from a different genre.



Market Drivers:

Rising Fame of Internet Banking is making its way to Drive the Industry Parameters

Cumulating Demand for Digital Money among People has Increased the Market Potential of the BaaS



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (API-based Bank-as-a-Service, Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service (Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Banking as a platform (BaaP), FinTech SaaS, Humans as a service (HuaaS))), Application (Government, Banks, NBFC), Banking Mode (Web Banking, Mobile Banking)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



