Banking BPS Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions

Banking BPS Market Definition:

Over the past couple of decades, digitalization, automation, and centralization in the banking sector have been increased robustly over the past couple of decades. In addition to this, the growing prevalence of E-commerce activities has increased a need to outsource business process services to the information technology firms to employ automation in banking operations. Also, the adoption of banking BPS has also reduced the manpower required which in turn has fuelled quality and affordability of the banking services. Banking BPS is mainly adopted by the Tier I banks, where these firms outsource a number of banking services to the third parties to increase feasibility and efficiency in banking services. These services also minimize the risk as well as improved consumer satisfaction.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Atos SE (France), Avaloq group AG (Switzerland), Capgemini SE (France), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (United States), Concentrix Corporation (United States), Firstsource Solutions Limited (India), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hexaware Technologies Limited (India), Infosys Limited (India) and NIIT Limited (India)



What's Trending in Market:

Growing Adoption of E-Banking Operations and Banking Automation

Rising Strategic Alliances of IT companies with Tier I Banks



Challenges:

Lack of Technologically & Financial Expert Professional with respect to Escalating Need



Restraints:

Robust Competitive Rivalry Amongst the World Leading Banks

Lack of Automation Infrastructure from Underdeveloped Economies might Stagnate the Demand



Market Growth Drivers:

Provides Flexibility and Operational Simplicity to the Banks

Increasing Digitalization and Industrialization across the Globe



The Global Banking BPS Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Front Office (Customer Management Services, Document Management, Sales and Marketing Outsourcing), Middle Office (Insurance BPS, Banking BPS, Healthcare Providers BPS), Back Office (F&A Outsourcing, Procurement)), Mortgage and Loan BPS (Origination Services BPS, Mortgage and Loan Administration BPS), Service (Core Banking BPS, Mortgage and Loan BPS, Payment Services BPS, Securities Processing BPS), Securities Processing BPS (Portfolio Services BPS, Trade Services BPS), Payment Services BPS (Cheque Processing BPS, Credit Card Processing BPS, EFT Services BPS)



Banking BPS the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Banking BPS Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



