Banking Compliance Expert Announces Publication in Money Laundering Periodical

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Dennis Lormel is a man of a distinguished career. Following 31 years in government service and working in terrorist finance investigation following the 9/11 tragedy , Mr. Lormel sought to address the growing issue of fraud and money laundering.



“The economic environment and the growing global economy means there is more and more opportunity for malfeasance in the financial sectors. I help companies, government agencies and individuals get to the root of the matter, when it comes to fraud and money laundering ,” said Lormel.



An article written by Lormel, was published recently in the ACAMS Today periodical. ACAMS, the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists is an international organization created to fight financial crimes. A digital copy of the article can be downloaded on Amazon Kindle under the title “ The Saga of an AML Compliance Officer ”.



Lormel’s ACAMS Today article, “Red Handed,” appeared in the July 2013 periodical. Lormel chronicles the story of a bank compliance officer at a small community bank. The officer learned of a complex money laundering scheme dealing with Internet poker sites, an illegal activity in the U.S.



“She was rebuffed and ignored for her efforts to do what was right,” said Lormel.



The state eventually closed the bank.



The article showcases Lormel’s attention to and knowledge of the acute details of money laundering schemes, which have become a global issue. He continues to bring an aggressive approach to resolving these matters and pursuing justice on behalf of the victims.



About DML Associates LLC

DML Associates LLC provides a wide-range of consulting services to the financial, corporate, government and legal communities. Their stated mission is to assist clients with advisory services that enable them to meet compliance obligations, make sound risk decisions, and maximize operational efficiencies. More information about the company can be found at http://www.dmlassociatesllc.com/



Media Contact:

DML Associates LLC.

Dennis M. Lormel – Owner

571.333.0300

dlormel@dmlassocllc.com

http://www.dmlassociatesllc.com/