Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Banking IT market in China to grow at a CAGR of 19.94 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the availability of advanced banking solutions. The Banking IT market in China has also been witnessing market consolidation. However, increasing concerns about security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's research report, the Banking IT Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China. It also covers the Banking IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd., IBM Corp., Yucheng Technology Ltd., and Digital China Holdings Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Global InfoTech Holdings Inc., TCS Ltd., Hundsun Technologies Inc., SAP AG, Accenture plc, and HiSun Technology Holdings Ltd.



