Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Banking IT Spending Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Banking IT Spending market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 5.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand for customer-centric core banking activities. The Banking IT Spending market in the APAC region has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of smartphones. However, the threat to local vendors from foreign players could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Banking IT Spending Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Banking IT Spending market in the APAC region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Dell Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv Inc., Misys plc, Polaris software Lab Ltd., SAP AG, Silver Axis Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Financial Services., and Temenos Group AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Dell Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv Inc., Misys plc, Polaris software Lab Ltd., SAP AG, Silver Axis Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Financial Services., and Temenos Group AG.



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