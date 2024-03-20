Banking on Success: How Leathwaite Leads the Way in Finance Executive Recruitment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2024 -- Securing the right leadership is a fundamental necessity for business success. Leathwaite emerges as a paramount leader in finance executive recruitment, demonstrating a profound understanding of the sector's unique challenges and opportunities. This expertise is not just in identifying talent but in ensuring that the chosen leaders are perfectly aligned with their organisation's strategic goals and cultural ethos.



Leathwaite's extensive experience working with CEOs and Boards to source the best CFOs, finance, and audit leaders underscores its pivotal role in the financial sector. This deep engagement extends across vast industries, enabling Leathwaite to navigate the nuanced demands that financial officers and audit executives face. From global public companies to burgeoning, high-growth private equity-backed organisations, Leathwaite's reach and influence span the breadth of the financial landscape.



Financial officers are central to driving revenue growth, managing costs, and maintaining robust control environments. Leathwaite's intimate work with CFOs and CEOs has revealed the increasingly pivotal role of financial officers in spearheading technological innovations. These leaders are at the vanguard, revolutionising companies with digital offerings that enhance their operational efficiency and secure their competitive edge in the market.



Similarly, audit leaders are recognised for their critical contribution to governance, controls, and building strong, independent relationships across business and infrastructure functions. Leathwaite's partnership with organisations emphasises the importance of audit leadership in ensuring integrity and accountability within the financial framework.



The firm's success lies in its collaborative approach, merging the strengths of its executive search and executive interim Finance and Audit teams. By drawing upon a global network, Leathwaite is adept at introducing clients to the right talent at the crucial time, whether the need is for a permanent or an executive interim solution. This responsive and adaptable approach allows Leathwaite to tailor its services to meet clients' evolving needs, regardless of the stage of their journey.



Leathwaite's recruitment prowess encompasses a broad range of leadership roles within finance:



- CFO positions at the group, business unit, and regional level, ensuring these leaders can drive their businesses toward strategic objectives.



- Divisional leaders within finance, including Finance Directors, Heads of Financial Control, and Financial Planning and Analysis.



- Specialist roles in key functions such as Tax, Treasury, and Investor Relations.



- Audit leadership, including Chief Auditors at the group level, divisional/business aligned audit executives, and roles such as audit COO or business lead, alongside partnering on Audit Committee Chair roles with their Board practice team.



Leathwaite's leadership in finance executive recruitment is not merely about filling positions but about banking on the success of their clients, ensuring they are equipped with leaders who can navigate the complexities of today's financial landscape while driving forward tomorrow's innovations.



