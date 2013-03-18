Bankrate Inc Investigation Alert: Investors in NYSE:RATE Shares Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) shares is ongoing concerning whether Bankrate Inc and certain of its directors and officers potentially violated Federal Securities Laws violations by in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on allegations that certain statements issued by the Company between June 16, 2011 and October 15, 2012 regarding Bankrate’s business, operations and prospects were false and misleading.



On October 15, 2012, Bankrate Inc announced its Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2012 Results. Among other things, Bankrate Inc also issued its 2012 FY guidance.



Shares of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) dropped from as high as $16.52 in early October 2012 to as low as slightly above $10 in early November 2012.



On March 15, 2013, NYSE:RATE shares closed at $12.33 per share, which is less than half its current 52 week High of $25.49 per share.



