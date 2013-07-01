Bankrate.com Votes Tennessee #1 Place to Retire

College Grove, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- From the low cost of living to no state income tax, Tennessee is ideal. With a mild 4 season climate and plenty of southern charm, Tennessee's capital of Nashville is a great place to retire. The city of Nashville certainly has its perks. Lots of energy, the hustle and bustle of commerce, fancy restaurants, big concerts, world-class healthcare and major league sports teams. Nashville is what Tennessee is all about, and it's a great place to visit, to play in and to retire to. Think “retirement Tennessee”.



One option for “retirement Tennessee” is The Grove, a new golf course community just south of Franklin in College Grove, Tennessee. Location is key, just an easy drive from downtown Nashville and an even easier drive from the shopping at Cool Springs and downtown Franklin. Close proximity to hospitals and emergency services, while being far enough away from urban life to truly unwind and relax. With all that to offer, it’s no wonder this area is on the rise and growing. The good news is, historic and artsy Franklin, one of the “retirement Tennessee”, with its ever-increasing cool quotient offers meaningful protection to preserve the distinctive architecture and tone of downtown for generations to come. And The Grove is following suit.



Capturing the spirit of the past and interpreting that lifestyle for today’s homeowners. The Grove offers superb amenities for members and families; a signature Greg Norman golf course (opened in September 2012), fitness center, outdoor pools, kids’ club, teen center, tennis program (opening summer 2013), 33,000 sq. ft. Clubhouse with fine and casual dining, an exceptional spa, coffee shop, play field, fishing hole and even an equestrian program at the nearby Jaeckle Centre.



The good news for the homeowners at The Grove is that they are close enough to the city to enjoy it when they want, yet still far enough away to escape the intensity and truly relax. For more information on “retirement Tennessee” please call The Grove and Grove Realty at 615-368-3044.



For further information about The Grove luxury golf community and Terra Verde Group, visit their website at http://GroveLiving.com. Contact: Ms. Hannah Sleeper at The Grove.



Contact: Ms. Hannah Sleeper at The Grove

Telephone: (615) 368-3044

Email: thegrove@groveliving.com