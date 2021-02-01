Bankruptcy Can Affect Child Support. Carosella & Associates Are Here to Help

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Full-service law firm Carosella & Associates helps clients resolve issues surrounding child support and bankruptcy . Child support and alimony are non-dischargeable debt that must still be paid even if someone files for bankruptcy. They often take precedence over other debts when to comes to repayment. Although an automatic stay is usually placed on collection actions when filing for bankruptcy, it does not mean that collection of child support payments are halted.



"Figuring out how bankruptcy may affect child support payments can be confusing. Our bankruptcy lawyers are experienced litigators that help clients understand their rights and options," says Vincent Carosella, founding Partner. "We help clients sort out these issues and get their finances back on track while keeping their children's best interests in mind."



Although being behind in child support or filing for bankruptcy does not affect a parent's right to see their children, in some custody and divorce cases it can be a point of contention. It is vital to have a lawyer who is well-versed in handling these types of cases to ensure all parties' rights and responsibilities are clear. The family law attorneys and bankruptcy lawyers at Carosella & Associates often work collaboratively to help clients find creative solutions for child support and bankruptcy issues.



About Carosella & Associates

