Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- It just became far easier to find an ethically certified bankruptcy attorney in the Las Vegas area. Personal consumer bankruptcy can be a difficult process to go through without good representation. Finding a bankruptcy lawyer a client can trust can be strenuous and taxing; not to mention expensive. It is easier on everyone if clients can be directed directly to proven, certified ethical attorneys. That’s why Attorneyguide.com is proud to announce the addition of Romeo J. Perez, bankruptcy attorney, to the Attorney Guide family of lawyers.



Romeo understands every client and every financial situation are individual and unique. The Law Office of Romeo R. Perez, PC goes the extra mile to ensure each client is treated with the utmost care and respect regarding their unique financial situation. With the specialization to help, and the Attorney Guide Ethical Certification, he’s a fine choice for any client in need of an efficient ethical bankruptcy lawyer.



An aggressive bankruptcy lawyer with a proven track record Romeo J. Perez passed the Nevada bar exam in 2003 and the moved his entire practice from Texas to Las Vegas permanently. His law office is intensely familiar with all aspects of Nevada bankruptcy law as well as creditor and debtor law. When it comes to loan modification or private consumer bankruptcy in Las Vegas, Romeo J. Perez is an experienced, successful and ethically certified lawyer. This makes him the right choice for the Attorney Guide family and numerous Nevadans suffering from the financial burden that has lead them to bankruptcy or loan modification.



For more information about this attorney or to find an attorney near you visit Attorney Guide's website by clicking here.