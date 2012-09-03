BankruptcyServices.co.uk Gains Attention for Its Debt Advice

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2012 -- The global economic crisis has sent all too many people into perpetual, seemingly inescapable cycles of debt. More than just an inconvenience, or an obstacle to be dealt with, when debt becomes an unassailable burden it can completely dominate a life. Luckily there is a way out. The law provides a way for those with unconquerable debt to declare bankruptcy, shrug off their debts, and take steps to begin repairing their life.



One company that is making waves in this area is BankruptcyServices.co.uk, a British company that specializes in helping people in the UK complete bankruptcy procedures. They are starting to build a big reputation in this area not just for their trustworthy and effective service, but also their track record in helping people start to live a debt free life.



The website provides valuable advice on whether bankruptcy is the way forward in any given situation, as well as answering a whole host of questions about bankruptcy. Commonly held misconceptions are dealt with clearly, in straightforward language that anyone can understand. Site visitors wondering how to apply for bankruptcy will find the information they are looking for on a dedicated section of the site.



For those who are in a situation where bankruptcy is not the wisest or most suitable course of action, BankruptcyServices.co.uk also help guide people through an IVA or a debt management program.



The sites plethora of quality editorial content can help consumers understand the various options open to them. For people who would prefer to discuss their options the site also provides a direct line to qualified advisors who can assess an individuals’ circumstances and then recommend an appropriate debt solution.



A spokesperson for the website said:



“Bankruptcy is a radical step, taken by people who are already in very difficult circumstances, but it doesn’t have to be a stressful procedure. Bankruptcy laws are designed to protect people who are in a vulnerable situation and simply can’t pay their debts. Our website is designed to make taking advantage of this legislation as easy and stress free as possible. We provide a service that will take care of the entire bankruptcy process, as well as a whole host of information that serves as a comprehensive guide to bankruptcy. Of course bankruptcy isn’t suitable for everyone, and for those people we also offer a comprehensive and reliable debt management or IVA solution, as well as plenty of information about those processes too.”



About BankruptcyServices.co.uk

