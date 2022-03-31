Banks Focus on Sales and Trading Hiring for 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2022 -- After a period of stagnation and uncertainty, the banking and financial services sector looks set to go into overdrive this year, especially in terms of hiring for sales and trading jobs USA. Restraint and cost-cutting may have been the themes last year but there is already evidence that banks are starting to look at great swathes of hiring to support growth throughout 2022. That relates to employees across the board, including senior hires - with plenty of headhunting likely to take place between now and the end of the year. There will be a need to balance growth imperative with cost discipline but it's clear that the banking and financial services sector sees investing in people and new hires as a key objective for 2022. Some of the big names in the industry have increased MDs in the business by 10% over the past couple of years and are prioritizing continuing this kind of growth.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 as a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector. The firm has provided extensive support to organizations hiring for areas such as sales and trading jobs USA, including through peak periods like that forecast for banking hires in 2022. Sales and trading jobs USA is not the only area of expertise at Selby Jennings. The team also has a broad range of experience in many other connected fields, including corporate and investment banking, risk management, financial technology, investment management, and quantitative research and trading. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals built up over the years, as well as a network of connections at organizations across the sector, Selby Jennings is ideally positioned to serve the needs of the sector at this time. The firm uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create recruitment options for every hiring need.



Selby Jennings has achieved nationwide reach as a leading specialist recruiter to the banking sector, with coverage that reaches most major cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. It's not only with respect to sales and trading jobs USA that the firm is able to provide extensive, specialist support. The team in America is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. It's clear that talent drives growth in any industry and this is an ethos that underpins everything that happens at the firm. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis, for example, and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as sales and trading jobs USA there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Quantitative Developer, L/S Associate and Long/Short Industrials Senior Analyst.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continue to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



To find out more information about sales and trading jobs USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.