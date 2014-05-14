Banks in Tallahassee FL Capital City Bank Announces iPad (R) App as New Mobile Banking Option

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Capital City Bank, one of the banks Tallahassee FL, Gainesville FL, and Macon GA residents can rely on for its outstanding customer service, has just announced the availability of its CCBMobile Banking application for iPad (R). The dedicated iPad app is the latest addition to the selection of free, online banking services offered by Capital City Bank, one of the top Tallahassee lenders.



“We are always looking for ways to make organizing finances more convenient,” said Capital City Bank Executive Vice President of Community Banking Mitch Englert. “There are a number of reasons clients might want to use their iPads for their online banking, not the least of which are the larger, higher resolution screen and keyboard. A dedicated iPad app gives clients the flexibility of accessing their accounts from whichever of their devices best suits their need.”



With the new iPad app from Capital City Bank clients have another way of instantly accessing and managing their Capital City Bank OnLine account. Like the iPhone (R), Android (R) and BlackBerry (R) mobile apps that preceded it, the iPad app enables clients to check their balances, pay bills, transfer funds between accounts, set up balance and bill payment alerts and even find the nearest ATM or full-service banking office. To download the iPad app free, visit the iTunes (R) App Store and search “Capital City Bank.”



For more information on Tallahassee FL, Macon GA, and Gainesville banks and Capital City Bank’s products and services, stop by a local Capital City Bank office or visit www.ccbg.com.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial services companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $2.6 billion in assets. The Company provides a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bankcards, data processing and securities brokerage services. The Company's bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 69 locations and 72 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com