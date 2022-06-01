Banks Publishing Record Numbers of Risk and Compliance Jobs in 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- After a flurry of regulatory initiatives in 2021 - and an increasingly complex regulatory environment for many financial institutions to navigate - UK banks are focused on finding key compliance talent to help get through these challenging times. A new report has revealed that record numbers of risk and compliance jobs are being posted by banks in the UK market - a 98.9% year-on-year increase on the same period in 2020 - with hiring across all levels. In January of this year, banks published 850 risk and compliance roles, which represents an 87% increase on the same month pre-pandemic in 2019. It's not only an increasingly challenging regulatory environment that has triggered this record-breaking rise in posted jobs. Banks that laid people off during the pandemic now need to re-recruit - and to cope with the impact of The Great Resignation. Plus, economic bounce back is creating a general boost in workload for organisations in the banking and financial services sector.



As a compliance recruitment firm, 2022 looks like a busy year for Selby Jennings. The firm was established in 2004 and has the expertise, networks and resources to help banking organisations navigate the changing regulatory environment, as well as the increased need for exceptional risk and compliance talent. Over the years, Selby Jennings has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as contacts with hiring managers nationwide. Selby Jennings is not just renowned as a compliance recruitment firm but also well known for expertise in key connected areas, including quantitative research and trading, corporate and investment banking, private wealth management, financial technology and investment management. By integrating a mix of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team can ensure that every hiring need is met. That's why Selby Jennings has become a go-to for both talented people keen to take a career-defining next step and organisations focused on growth.



Alongside a reputation as a compliance recruitment firm that is well established in the UK, Selby Jennings has also built up significant international reach. Coverage in the UK is nationwide, including major cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. Not only that but the British team is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, which adds a key global dimension to the service Selby Jennings can provide. Additionally, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives growth - this is an ethos that lies at the heart of everything Selby Jennings does as a compliance recruitment firm, whether internally or for clients. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via this compliance recruitment firm today, including IT Operations Engineer, Business Analyst [Banking] and VP - Buy Side Risk Manager.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



To find out more about compliance recruitment firm in the UK visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.