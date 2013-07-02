Banner Stands Direct Highlights Business Importance of Exhibition Banner Stands

Middx, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Banner Stands Direct, a recently launch website has been in the news lately because of the detailed information and credible points raised in the blog posts in relation to exhibition banner stands. In particular how they are an important factor to consider when it comes to marketing a business. The site lays an emphasis on a few important points including why the success of a business depends upon them, things to consider when buying pop up banner stands, the role played by exhibition banner stands and why they will always be important in trade show scenarios.



When contacted, Amanda, a representative of the company said, “Although not being one of the most interesting subjects, we felt there was a lack of information online about offline corporate marketing. More specifically, we are talking about trade show marketing and the vast range of exhibition banner stands in the market. We aim to inform people about the various options available such as pop up stands, pos displays and trade show ideas that can help get eyeballs on your display and attract more business.” She further added, “The response has been quite good during the short span of our existence and we aim to keep on adding more informative blog posts in the times to come.”



According to a recent survey, the popularity and demand of all offline marketing tools including exhibition stands or pull up banners have increased in the recent past and the same is likely to continue in the foreseeable future. Amanda added, “While more businesses are opting for offline methods of marketing, the sales figure are also experiencing a positive push. With the economy showing signs of improvement, organizations are more than willing to invest in pop up banner advertising.”The site also provides detailed information in addition that may help in business promotion including use of fabric and prints in pop up displays and countless other marketing tools to showcase your products and services at exhibitions.



About Banner Stands Direct

Banner Stands Direct is a website that aids people in making the right choices in exhibition banner stands by providing related information. The company started operations in the early part of 2013 and has seen a huge rise in popularity since then.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Amanda Heighway

Email: info@bannerstandsdirect.com

Website: http://www.bannerstandsdirect.com