Banyan Hypnosis Center Web Site Provides Hundreds of Free Basic to Advanced Hypnosis Training Videos

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Cal Banyan has been a professional hypnotist for many years, and over that time he has collected a great deal of information. He has recorded more than 350 video clips known among his students as “Hypno-Tuesday” clips due to the fact that they are always uploaded on Tuesday. Mr. Banyan offers short pieces of advice or demonstrations in these clips and makes them available free of charge to anyone who wants to learn more about hypnosis and hypnotherapy.



Mr. Banyan has also authored several books and created a great library of resources on hypnosis through his website and that of his office, the Banyan Hypnosis Center for Training and Services, Inc. He also offers incredible training courses both online and offline for those who wish to learn the fascinating skills involved in hypnotherapy.



Cal Banyan brings all of his resources, videos, and other materials into one location on his website, www.CalBanyan.com . On the website, visitors can find:



- Links to Mr. Banyan’s books, many of which are available online

- “Hypno-Tuesday” uploads of 350 short video clips on timely and topical subjects regarding hypnosis

- Hypnosis FAQs

- Free hypnosis resources



This website combines the very best of Mr. Banyan’s materials and resources with new and updated links and information. Other hypnosis trainers complain that Mr. Banyan gives too much away for free, but hypnosis students will be able to find the very best information available on the Internet to learn about the world of hypnosis and hypnotherapy. Individuals wanting to learn more about hypnosis, or interested in improving their hypnosis skills can go to www.CalBanyan.com or contact Mr. Banyan or find information.



About Cal Banyan

Mr. Banyan, who holds an MA in psychology from the University of North Dakota, has been a practicing hypnotist since 1996. During this time, Mr. Banyan has dedicated his time and resources to training those who have an interest in helping others through the power of hypnosis and hypnotherapy to learn the skills to become professional hypnotists and to make a living offering this type of therapy to others.



For More Information: www.CalBanyan.com