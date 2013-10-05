BAO Candles Kicks off a Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2013 -- The Kickstarter campaign began September 29, 2013 and will continue on through October 27, 2013. BAO Candles has set a goal of £2000 so that they can start producing BAO products on a larger scale and bring their unique product to the world.



BAO Candles aren’t the average candle. These 100% soy wax candles are featured in bright, colorful jars and have a surprise in each candle. A unique piece of jewelry is inside the wax and as the candle burns the jewelry is exposed. Jewelry items range from bracelets to pendants to rings. Along with their unique surprises, BAO offers unique scents including their Paradise (which is a tropical scent featuring apple, honeydew melon, pears, strawberries and spice) and the French Kiss (featuring floral notes of raspberry, white musk, jasmine, magnolia, and more).



BAO Candles are environmentally safe and the company hopes they’ll be the ideal Christmas present for 2013. Each candle is designed with a unique scent and accompanying color to spark an emotion and make users happy and comfortable in their own home.



“Soy candles have always been a passion of mine,” states owner Aurea. “They’re clean-burning, have longer burning times than traditional candles and their scents are pure. Traditional soy candles are great, but they were always lacking that personality factor. I designed BAO candles to offer a spark of personality, fun and excitement -- all while making your home smell amazing.”



Contributors to this Kickstarter campaign have a few perks to look forward to ranging from mentions on the company website to receiving limited edition candles and more. BAO Candles is hoping to receive enough funds to start large-scale production in time for Christmas orders.



About BAO Candles

BAO Candles are a unique and beautiful addition to any space. Designed by owner Aurea, these colorful, fragrant candles are something to get excited about -- especially with the jewelry surprise waiting beneath the wax. Every BAO Candle is handmade and delicately poured for a perfect finish. Learn more about BAO Candles by visiting their website, following them on Twitter, or liking them on Facebook.