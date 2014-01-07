Bar Codes Talk Launches Custom QR Code Services in Light of Growing Mobile Marketing

Brooksville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Consumer statistics reveal there are currently 91 million smartphone users in the United States alone; of those, 47 percent have a barcode reader app on their phone, and 55 percent state they scan barcodes with their mobile devices on a regular basis. This places QR codes among the most popular and rapidly growing forms of mobile marketing to date. With this in mind, the staff of Bar Codes Talk has launched efforts to extend their custom QR code services to the public.



Robert Atkinson of Bar Codes Talk confirmed, "America's retail market is the largest in the world, and it provides endless opportunities for businesses of all sizes and nature to grow. Virtually every product being sold today needs a barcode, and we have already proven ourselves to be the best site for barcode tags. With our QR code service, our customers now have even greater ability to expand their brand awareness."



As the fastest growing link between the physical and digital world, quick response codes present numerous possibilities with a sizable portion of their potential still untapped. Companies currently use such codes to provide their business's physical location, details about the product and other offerings from their company, special promotions, links to their websites, customer reviews and other information. These codes can be customized to include any details the user feels are important.



The company also provides a full range of additional bar code services including traditional UPC's for use throughout the United States and Canada. They offer EAN's for customers who sell their products internationally as well as shipping container codes. All codes allow products to be tracked along their journey from their point of origin to the moment of being sold. Bar Codes Talk's codes are accepted at numerous retailers including Target, Costco, Walgreens, Sears and online at Amazon.com.



Concluded Atkinson, "Customers interested in purchasing QR codes for their products can simply contact us to let us know what information they want embedded in their code, and we will customize it for them. Along with the barcode, we provide an EPS, Jpeg or TIFF file with each assigned number, a certificate of authenticity and guaranteed lowest prices in the industry. Simply visit our website and click here for UPC label rolls, tags or laser sheets to create an order."



About Bar Codes Talk

Established in 1993, Bar Codes Talk is a family owned and operated business dedicated to helping ease some of the frustration their customers experience with getting products into retail stores. Through guaranteed satisfaction, immediate access to barcode purchases and the lowest prices available, they have built a loyal customer base of more than 15,000 companies and have become the #1 place for barcodes.