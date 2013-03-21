Bar Codes Talk Launches Streamlined Product Registration for Home Based Businesses

Brooksville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Statistics reveal a 30 percent increase in the number of registered home-based businesses over the last 10 years. Owners of these business report their most common impediments to be faced are keeping track of their inventory, contending with other businesses in the growing market and continuously trying to keep up with advances in technology. In an attempt to simplify all of these obstacles, Bar Codes Talk has launched a new feature on their website; streamlined product registration.



Jerry Munder, spokesperson for Bar Codes Talk, explained, "We have sold more barcodes than any of the other leading resellers in the world. A bar code, also known as a UPC, is a unique 12-digit number that allows retailers to easily track sales of products within their inventory system. When a small business sells products at a retail chain, that retailer will have them fill out a product information form. On that form is where they place details pertaining to their company and products, as well as their UPC number. The retailer then manually enters that information into their inventory management computer. When the bar code is scanned at the register, it calls up that form in their system and gives the proper company credit for the sale. In other words, the bar code is a link between a product and its corresponding product information form. We want potential customers to understand; not only do we supply barcodes, upc codes, buy a barcode from us and we will print it and ship it as well."



Munder continued, "Now, with our streamlined product registration, our customers are able to display their online inventory for millions of eager customers. ProductFeed has revolutionized the online shopping process to make it easy for any retailer to sell their products online. We've taken what was once a complicated process and created a simple system that anyone with basic typing skills can use. They are able to quickly and easily list and sell their products on the top three online shopping channels. They simply select the products they want to sell, upload the feeds to our system and watch as millions of potential customers discover their products online. Shoppers will see their products while searching online and when using their Smartphone's barcode scanning ability to bring up a product and its details. This new system, along with our variety of bar codes available to our customers, has combined technology with online marketing. We allow them to keep track of their products and place themselves at the forefront of the online shopping world."



About Bar Codes Talk

Founded in 1993, Bar Codes Talk is a family owned business currently serving over 15,000 companies. They proudly provide their customers with affordable barcodes and fast, efficient service.