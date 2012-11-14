Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- POTUS Write-In Candidate Montgomery Blair Sibley today filed two lawsuits in the District of Columbia. The first Complaint – Sibley vs. Obama – invokes the ancient writ of quo warranto to have the U.S. District Court compel Mr. Obama to demonstrate that he is eligible for the office of President. The questionable certificates of live births released by Mr. Obama, his questionable social security number and selective service registration and his refusal to authorize release of college transcripts which would establish his status as a citizen are all brought to the Court’s attention by the Complaint. Mr. Sibley stated: “Everyone else in these United States has to demonstrate they are U.S. Citizens in order to be employed, why not Mr. Obama before he is employed by us as our President?”



The second Complaint – Sibley vs. Alexander, Dinan and Lightfoot – is a class action complaint filed in D.C. Superior Court against the District of Columbia members of the so-called Electoral College as class representatives of the so-called Electoral College. The Complaint seek an injunction preventing any and all of the 538 Electors authorized by the Twelfth and Twenty-Third Amendments to the Constitution from casting their votes for an ineligible candidate, i.e., Mr. Obama. Mr. Sibley’s Motion for Preliminary Injunction is pending a hearing date to be set by Judge John Mott. Mr. Sibley stated: “It is inane to image the Framers of our Constitution authorizing the Presidential Electors to vote for a person who fails to qualify for that office.”