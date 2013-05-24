Barbadian Honeymoons Set to Increase During the Crop over Festival

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The Essential Hotel Collection is pleased to offer hotels that are located in Barbados, where one of the largest Caribbean parties is held every summer. Planning Caribbean honeymoons to Barbados from June, through until the first week of August, will guarantee a chance to take part of this traditional festival.



Originally begun in the 1600 or 1700s as a harvest festival to celebrate the end of the crop season, particularly sugar cane, the festival died away for a while, only to be revived in 1974 and brought back bigger and better every year.



The festival begins with an opening gala and the Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes, a tradition nodding to the festival's history. Then, stick around while the King and Queen of the Crop Over Festival are crowned and join in the five week party that ensues all over the island.



Caribbean honeymoons to Barbados during this period will provides the luxury accommodation discerning travellers come to expect from The Essential Hotel Collection while making it simple to know what the current festivities are and how taking part becomes possible.



Enjoy the Cohobblopot with its carnival-like feel, get unique art as a souvenir from the markets and folk art exhibitions, and at the end of the festival, go out and see the Grand Kadooment, or the finale of the festival where Calypso groups compete in costume design.



There are also parades, traditional music and more to make any well-timed Caribbean honeymoons even more memorable by allowing the spectators to become part of the culture of Barbados.



This year the Crop Over Festival will take place from 9 June 2013 until 9 August 2013 at various locations around the island; all of which are easy to discover and reach with the help of the concierges at the range of Essential Hotel Collection's luxurious Barbadian hotels.



