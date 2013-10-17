Barbara Henderson Brings Ease and Simplicity to Online Real Estate Search for Denver, Colorado Home Seekers with Addition of IDX Broker Software

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Potential buyers in Denver, Colorado now have a great resource for finding homes online: Barbara Henderson and IDX, Inc. The newly IDX enabled website features thousands of Metrolist-Denver (MTOMLS) detailed property listings. Henderson now hosts countless features on her website, which give her clients and other home seekers the unique ability to scan and customize their property search. With such unique search capabilities, it is no wonder that Henderson has enabled her own customizable IDX solution for her professional website.



Clients of Henderson can access some of the most thorough property search features available anywhere online, thanks to the IDX solution Henderson has employed. The powerful advanced search tool allows home seekers to create their own search parameters, save these preferences and elect to receive automatic email notifications when properties matching their selections are listed on the MTOMLS database. Henderson and her website literally work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to find home seekers their perfect home.



An administrative login page gives Henderson access to all of the tools necessary for her to customize in order to make her website work for her business. With IDX Broker, Henderson even gets a potential client lead generation system, which gives her the ability to continually expand and grow her real estate business. Conducting business is also monumentally easier for Henderson online, with the addition of her own IDX solution. Communicating with clients, syndicating properties by creating RSS feeds and XML codes for each home she has listed, are just a few of the tools Henderson can utilize with her IDX synced website.



About Barbara Henderson

Barbara Henderson is a real estate broker with Kentwood City Properties of Denver, Colorado.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .