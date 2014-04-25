Barbara Minton Starts Kickstarter Fundraiser to Share Her Photographic Discoveries by Publishing 'Discovering Orbs'

Simonton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- This project is to publish a book documenting the Orbs through Barbara Minton’s photography. Barbara has been capturing and studying Orbs in her photography since 2011, after the passing of her mother. In a short period of time, she has developed a deep understanding of the phenomenon of Orbs and to the amazement of her family and friends; Barbara is consistently able to call them into her presence. This is how she is able to photograph Orbs by the thousands.



This project will be an interaction of Orbs with people and with animals. Once the Kickstarter project is funded, Barbara will be able to complete and publish this important and breathtaking book. She feels it is her mission to continue to explore the mystery of Orbs and ask the thought provoking questions surrounding their existence and purpose here on Earth.



This project will give the Kickstarter community a chance to be a part of the great work being done here and some of the sponsors shall have the opportunity to be published in it.



This project will only be funded if at least $8,000 is pledged by Sun, May 25 2014 9:52 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1iN04xd