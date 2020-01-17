Barbecues and Grills Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Barbecues and Grills Market:



Executive Summary



The barbecues and grills market includes sales of barbecues and grills that use charcoal, gas or electricity as fuel to cook food. Barbeque grills are majorly made with porcelain enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel that cooks food by providing heat from below. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing household-type barbeque grills.



The global barbecues and grills market was worth $5.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.26% and reach $8.1 billion by 2023.



The barbecues and grills market covered in this report is segmented by product into built-in grills, freestanding grills and portable grills. The barbecues and grills market in this report is segmented by application into household and commercial.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4845879-barbecues-and-grills-global-market-report-2020-including



The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the barbeques and grills market. As the number of people opting for outdoor recreational activities is increasing, the demand for barbeques and grills is rising. Campers and holidaymakers prefer cooking food on barbeque grills over stoves. According to a 2017 survey commissioned by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), 24% of the respondents preferred grilling on a camping trip and 21% at a vacation home party.



The availability of substitutes for barbeques and grills is acting as a restraint on the market. Smokers, solar stoves, spit rotisseries, pit ovens and infrared grills are increasingly being used as substitutes for barbeques and grills. These devices are easy to use, produce higher temperatures and are efficient. For instance, infrared grills produce higher temperatures of 1200 F compared to conventional grills that produce 700 to 750 F. Moreover, infrared grills start producing heat faster and require less time for cooking.



Manufacturers of barbeques and grills are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of the customers. Some of these features include touch screen controls, automatic fuel measurement, automatic heat controls and voice recognition. For instance, in February 2017, Spectrum Brands introduced the GEORGE FOREMAN smokeless grill series with open grate technology that produces 80 percent less smoke compared to the previous model. In March 2019, Kenyon International, Inc introduced a touch-controlled system technology, IntelliKEN Touch. The company's electric grills Floridian, SilKEN Grill and Texan Grill available with this technology provide 16 exclusive heat settings and produce heat of wide temperature ranging between 150 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.



In October 2019, Empire comfort systems, a manufacturer of broilmaster premium grills, acquired primo ceramic grills.Through this acquisition Empire comfort systems will expand its presence in the premium grill market. Primo ceramic Grills Company is a USA based company involved in the manufacturing of oval shaped ceramic grills.



Major players in the market are The Coleman Company Inc, Spectrum Brands, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Kenmore, Traeger, LANDMANN, Broilmaster, FIRE MAGIC, Weber-Stephen



Continuous…



For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4845879-barbecues-and-grills-global-market-report-2020-including



Contact Us:



NORAH TRENT



Partner Relations & Marketing Manager



sales@wiseguyreports.com



www.wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)



Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)