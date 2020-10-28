Barbecues and Grills Market Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2023

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global barbecues and grills market was worth $5.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.26% and reach $8.1 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are The Coleman Company Inc, Spectrum Brands, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Kenmore, Traeger, LANDMANN, Broilmaster, FIRE MAGIC, Weber-Stephen Barbecue Products India Private Limited.



Latest news and developments:



In October 2019, Empire comfort systems, a manufacturer of broilmaster premium grills, acquired primo ceramic grills.Through this acquisition Empire comfort systems will expand its presence in the premium grill market. Primo ceramic Grills Company is a USA based company involved in the manufacturing of oval shaped ceramic grills.



The barbecues and grills market includes sales of barbecues and grills that use charcoal, gas or electricity as fuel to cook food. Barbeque grills are majorly made with porcelain enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel that cooks food by providing heat from below. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing household-type barbeque grills.



The barbecues and grills market covered in this report is segmented by product into built-in grills, freestanding grills and portable grills. The barbecues and grills market in this report is segmented by application into household and commercial.



The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the barbeques and grills market. As the number of people opting for outdoor recreational activities is increasing, the demand for barbeques and grills is rising. Campers and holidaymakers prefer cooking food on barbeque grills over stoves. According to a 2017 survey commissioned by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), 24% of the respondents preferred grilling on a camping trip and 21% at a vacation home party.



The availability of substitutes for barbeques and grills is acting as a restraint on the market. Smokers, solar stoves, spit rotisseries, pit ovens and infrared grills are increasingly being used as substitutes for barbeques and grills. These devices are easy to use, produce higher temperatures and are efficient. For instance, infrared grills produce higher temperatures of 1200 F compared to conventional grills that produce 700 to 750 F. Moreover, infrared grills start producing heat faster and require less time for cooking..



This report provides a detailed analysis of the Barbecues And Grills market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc.



With over figures examining the Barbecues And Grills market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Barbecues And Grills in these regions, from 2015 to 2022(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Barbecues And Grills market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Barbecues And Grills market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



