Barber Comedian Is a Cut Above the Rest

Queens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Truth The Barber Artist, New York City's funniest barber, brings professional skill and humor to clients from around the world. The unique blend of professional hair styling and comedy has attracted attention from people across New York and from around the world.



Truth The Barber Artist is a professionally trained barber and barber instructor. By blending his love for comedy with his passion for hairstyling, Truth The Barber Artist has ended up working with celebrities, models, and comedians, as well as professional athletes, rappers, and public figures. He will even travel to provide haircuts for a wedding in Columbia next summer. As his work and comedic style generate interest worldwide, he continues to receive an influx of requests for his professional services.



The adult comedy barber is professional, both in humor and style, and brings respect to the profession and his clients. A teacher by night, Truth The Barber Artist is a barber and comedian by day. Haircuts can start at as little as $50 in-shop, with house calls going for up to $1,000. Travel and other arrangements can be made.



Truth The Barber Artist, a credited actor on IMDb, plans to pursue standup comedy next year. When outside the barbershop, he is an active philanthropist and actively gives back to local communities and causes. Throughout the growth of his barbershop and comedy, he plans to continue supporting these ventures throughout his personal and professional growth.



To learn more, or to follow Truth The Barber Artist, please visit @TruthTheBarberArtist on Instagram.



