Barberetta: New Crime Noir Graphic Novel Fuses Stunning Graphics with Heaps of Gun-for-Hire Action

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- While ‘The Mob’ has long been a staple of the literary world, few books give as vivid an insight into their day-to-day activities as a new novel by Texas author Greg McKinney.



‘Barberetta’ tells its compelling story through a unique melding of gun-toting suspense and bold graphics.



Synopsis:



Barberetta is a crime noir graphic novel about a blond bombshell, gun for hire type that gets mixed up with the mob. The story set in modern times.



Barberetta takes on a job guarding the crime bosses granddaughter, and stops an attempt on her life to find out it's an inside job and it’s the little girl’s father behind it and she was having feelings for him turns out he's trying to get rid of his father the crime boss too.



She is betrayed by her contact and her father is attacked and she takes the fight to them. She saves the little girl, her mother and the crime boss. Then she deals with her contact that double crossed her and the crime bosses son. Lots of action, humour and twist and double crosses and great graphics.



As the author explains, he wanted to give readers something totally different.



“The Mob has long been the subject of great narratives, but many experts feel that authors are simply recycling and rewriting the same concepts. Therefore, my main goal was to hit readers in the face with something totally different,” says McKinney.



Continuing, “The action is unique, the characters are intricate and the setting comes to life through the book’s awe-inspiring graphics. In short, it’s like nothing readers have ever read before!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“The first graphic novel I have read. I really like it, good plot with good graphics. I will keep an eye for more of his work,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Angie Simpkins was equally as impressed, adding, “Great job Greg McKinney! It was a fun read with nice graphics! Keep it up :) Looking forward to reading more from you soon.”



With the book’s demand expected to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Barberetta’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1fCNmkN.



It can also be purchased from:



iTunes: http://bit.ly/1bMTMcY

Kobo: http://bit.ly/1g9O4VU

Barnes & Noble: http://bit.ly/HtasKL



About the Author

GREG MCKINNEY WAS BORN IN FORT WORTH TEXAS WERE HE LIVES TODAY. HE IS A BIG FAN OF MOVIES AND GRAPHIC NOVELS.GREG STUDIED AND JOE KUBURTS GRAPHIC ART SCHOOL WE HE RECEIVED A DEGREE IN PENCILLING.



Contact:

Greg McKinney

6826674350

GWMCKINNEYGRAPHICS@YAHOO.COM - USE THIS LINK TO GET A FREE PROMO CODE TO VIEW BARBERETTA FOR REVIEWS ONLY PLEASE ( PLEASE PUT FREE PROMO LINE ON SUBJECT LINE ON THE EMAIL TO REQUEST PROMO CODE )