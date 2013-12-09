Barbie Collector Doll 2013 Named the Best Doll to Buy for Christmas by Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- With Christmas just around the corner, Articate.com have recently been looking at some of the best dolls that people can buy in 2013 because these always make excellent gifts.



The one that was named the best doll to buy this Christmas was the Barbie Collector Doll (for 2013) because with her blond hair and her stunning silver anniversary gown (to celebrate 25 years of this much-loved collection), this one is absolutely stunning.



Some people have described this 2013 collector doll as the 'best Barbie doll ever' and it is hard to disagree based purely on looks alone.



Plus the best thing about this particular item is that it can be given as a gift to both children and adults alike because there are plenty of women who like to collect these collectors pieces every year.



In addition to recommending this particular doll, Articate have also featured on this same page several other dolls that are proving popular at the moment in the run up to Christmas.



"The Barbie 2013 Collector Doll is, in our opinion, the stand-out doll currently on the market in 2013," said an Articate spokesperson.



"However there are lots of others that will make excellent gifts this Christmas, such as the Monster High and the Ever After High dolls, for example, as well as the ones that have been inspired by the Frozen movie and many others, all of which we have included in our latest article."



Anyone that would like to view all of the best dolls on the market in 2013, and find out more about the 2013 Barbie Collectors Doll, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/12/03/best-dolls-for-girls-in-2013/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.