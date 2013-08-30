Barbie Dress Up Games Website BarbieDressUpGamesX.net Announces Launch

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Barbie Dress Up Games X, a new gaming website located at barbiedressupgamesx.net, recently announced its launch. The site is comprised of a series of handpicked games featuring Barbie, the fashion doll manufactured by Mattel, an American toy company.



The website is devoted to providing Barbie dress up games at no cost to the visitor. There are currently 15 games—including fan favorites like “Barbie and Ellie Spring Dress Up,” “Barbie Girl Style Dress up,” and “Barbie Bride Dress Up”—available on the site.



For example, one of the website’s most popular games, “A Relaxing Sunny Day for Barbie,” allows the player to help Barbie choose a comfortable outfit for a day of gardening.



“Take your time and go through each of the different colorful spring time items you have available, then mix and match each of the items for Barbie,” states an article on Barbie Dress Up Games X.



The article goes on to explain that players can combine colorful springtime clothes to create an outfit that suits Barbie’s style. After choosing the clothes, players can experiment with different hairstyles, accessories, and shoes to complete Barbie’s look. After creating the look, the gamer can see Barbie—complete with her new outfit—in the garden.



The Barbie Dress Up Games X site has a simple set up. Visitors can choose from a basic list of Barbie dress up games or visit the “Most Played Games” and “Highest Rated Games” lists to see what games others are enjoying. After selecting a game to play, gamers are taken to an information page that provides instructions and a link to start the game. After completing a game, Barbie Dress Up Games X visitors can choose another Barbie adventure to participate in.



Individuals interested in learning more about Barbie Dress Up Games X and its games can visit barbiedressupgamesx.net for more information.



About Barbie Dress Up Games X:

Barbie Dress Up Games X is one of the top sources on the Internet for no-charge Barbie Dress Up Games Online. The website allows users to play hand picked online games in a 100-percent secure environment. Barbie Dress Up Games X is an unofficial fan site designed for devotees of Barbie and Barbie games and is not affiliated with or licensed by Barbie. For more information, please visit http://barbiedressupgamesx.net