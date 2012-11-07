Barbour Jackets and a Wide Variety of Other Stylish Clothing Are Featured at the Tessuti Company

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- The holiday season is coming up fast, and all across the UK, people are already thinking about what to get for the men on their gift giving lists. One gift that is always appropriate and appreciated is stylish clothing.



Just in time for the holiday season, Tessuti—a UK-based mens clothing outlet— has just added some new brands of designer clothing to its website. These include BBC Icecream, Pintoo and PRPS.



Icecream is line of merchandise that is made by the notable Billionaire Boys Club, which is another brand of clothing featured at Tessuti. The new BBC Icecream collection includes bright and bold prints and eye-catching graphics that are in the shape of various types of ice cream as well as other characters.



Since the day it opened for business back in 1985, Tessuti has strived to offer the finest designer clothes that are available. For example, the Barbour jackets from Tessuti.co.uk have been extremely popular with customers over the years. Barbour, which originally started in the late nineteenth century to supply sturdy and weather-resistant clothing to dock workers, has evolved over time to be a style of clothing that is preferred by country gentlemen.



Another newly introduced line of clothing and accessories that is already selling quite well is the Paul Smith Jeans collection at Tessuti.



“This quirky collection of socks, scarves, wallets and more features the famous idiosyncratic prints of the Paul Smith label,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that thanks to the new merchandise from Paul Smith Jeans, “plain and boring socks for Christmas” are a thing of the past.



“Each pair features the signature bold patterns that have become synonymous with the Paul Smith Jeans brand. From vibrant stripes to dotted patterns, Paul Smith socks will brighten up any cold winter morning.”



Other items from the Paul Smith Jeans collection include scarves, iPhone covers, wallets and much more.



Shopping at the Tessuti website is easy and enjoyable; shoppers are welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time and browse through the vast selection of mens designer clothing. Category tabs at the top of the homepage help shoppers search for particular items by department or brand.



For example, visitors to the site who are thinking about purchasing clothing from the Armani Jeans line just need to click on “Brands” and then “Armani Jeans.” This will take them to a section of the website that is devoted to this popular line of apparel.



About Tessuti

Started in 1985, Tessuti is one of the longest running mens designer clothing outlets in the UK. With stores located in and the North West and online presence, the company continues to offer unparalleled knowledge and style to men everywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.tessuti.co.uk