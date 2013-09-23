Barb's Harley-Davidson Announces 26th Anniversary Party

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Barb’s Harley-Davidson, one of the largest Harley-Davidson retailers in the tri-state area, is pleased to announce their 26th Anniversary party on Saturday, October 26. Barb’s is inviting any and all customers to join in the celebration, as it is those valued customers that have enabled Barb’s to stay in business for over two-and-a-half decades. While attending the party, guests can check out the showroom with all-new 2014 Harley’s on display, as well as a variety of Kawasaki, Yamaha and BMW motorcycles.



Bring any and all bikes to the anniversary party to have them pinstriped by Letterfly, a custom artist. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet MMA fighter Derrick Kennington as Barb’s celebrates 26 years of quality service and continues to provide the best Harley-Davidson selection around. Guests will enjoy music and food while conversing with other bike lovers during the celebration.



Located in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey, Barb’s serves as a premier retailer for any Harley-Davidson in PA, and riders can come back over the bridge to help celebrate the anniversary while displaying their bike for all to see. Interact with fellow riders, and plan to take part in one of the many motorcycle rides run by Barb’s Harley Davidson.



If looking for a Harley-Davidson in New York, take the trip down I-95 and consider a test drive on a new Harley-Davidson. Customers and party guests can shop for genuine Harley-Davidson apparel and shop for new accessories for the bike. Barb’s has a special offer for a free two-year warranty on Harley-Davidson parts and accessories. The parts need to be installed within 60 days of a new motorcycle purchase and the trained motorcycle technicians will fine-tune and make any bike customized at the request of the individual.



For those riders who wish to store their bikes for the winter, Barb’s will take care of that and have the bike ready to ride next summer. For more information about the free two-year warranty or to inquire about purchasing a new or pre-owned Harley-Davidson, please call toll-free at 855-844-2272 or visit their website today and remember, No One Walks.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown it in to a company with over 50 employees. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians and one can be sure to be greeted in their pressure free environment. Barb’s has won six Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com.