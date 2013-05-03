Barb's Harley-Davidson Announces 7th Annual Armed Forces Freedom Ride

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- The 7th Annual Armed Forces Freedom Ride registration is now open so be sure to save the date for May 19th, 2013. With over 350 people already registered this is going to be a huge turn out for Barb’s Harley-Davidson. This is a great opportunity for everyone to come show their support for the brave men and women who fought for the freedom of the United States. This event is taking place at Barb’s Harley Davidson in New Jersey, which will begin at 7:00am and the kickstands will be up at 10:00am.



For anyone who owns a Harley Davidson in Pennsylvania looking to ride with local military from the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, this is the perfect event to come show support. One will find all the details for the event on their website with information on sponsors, photos, setting up a vendors and much more. The event will be a $30.00 donation per person and for those who do not register in advance it will be $40.00 the day of the Freedom Ride. All riders and those who register will have a BBQ lunch and receive and event pin.



The police will escort the ride, and Barb’s Harley Davidson does welcome all brands and types of motorcycles for the event. All those partaking in the event will ride their bike down the fightline and then onto Doughboy Field for the BBQ, music, vendors, and ceremonies. All of the proceeds from the Barb’s Harley-Davidson 7th Annual Armed Forces Freedom Ride will go to the Burlington County Military Affairs Committee and Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation of Philadelphia. Act now for those who are looking to get vendor space for the events partaking after the ride, or simply come show support for all those who fought for freedom here in the United States.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown it in to a company with over 50 employees. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians. Barb’s has won six Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



