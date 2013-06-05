Barb's Harley-Davidson Announces Beef and Beer Fundraiser This June

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The Knights of the Inferno Firefighters Motorcycle Club Philly Chapter will be hosting their third annual Beef and Beer Fundraiser on June 9th at 2:00pm near Barb’s Harley-Davidson. When it comes to fundraising for a great organization such as Knights of the Inferno, guests will be able to know all the proceeds will be raised in order to help firefighters, military members, first responders, and their families in a time of need. People must never forget that these individuals put their lives on the line in order to save others. Barb’s Harley-Davidson located close to Pennsylvania is glad to be a part of this fundraiser and help those in need.



On June 9th at 2:00pm the event will begin at the Kick Start Saloon on 5th and Huntingdon Streets. The prices are only $10 per person or $15 per couple. For families and friends of firefighters, military or first responders, they can ask people to participate in a good cause for a chance to win raffles, trophies, and much more. Not only that, but guests will be able to enjoy delicious food and great music in a fun atmosphere. This is an awesome occasion for the local community to meet some of Philadelphia’s greatest first responders. Everyone can enjoy the family oriented event and people will have the opportunity to receive free educational information on fire prevention, fire drills, and other home safety that should be considered.



Barb’s Harley-Davidson would like everyone around the Philadelphia area to come out and support the bravest firefighters for a chance to contribute to a great cause. The Philadelphia firefighter motorcycle club has opened their arms to many who needed support. The non-profit organization has not only been able to help friends and family, but they have brought communities closer together. Barb’s Harley-Davidson is proud to be a part of events that help those in the area, along with providing the most well-known motorcycles across the world.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb’ has grown it in to a company with over 50 employees. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians. Barb’s has won six Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com