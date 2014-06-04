Barb's Harley-Davidson Announces Deals for Summer 2014

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Barb’s Harley-Davidson has announced several new summer promotions for the benefit of anyone looking for new and used motorcycles in Philadelphia and South Jersey.



Active military receive special financing with a new Barb’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Barb’s would like to support the troops and show gratitude for their service. The company also invites riders to celebrate the army’s 239th birthday on June 14th, 2014 by riding to the Hedger House in Chatsworth, NJ. The ride begins at 11am from Barb’s Harley-Davidson in Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Guests are encouraged to contribute a $20 donation where all proceeds go to support the Wounded Warrior Project and also includes lunch at Hedger House.



Finally, don’t miss out on the Barb’s Harley-Davidson Referral Program. Any customer who refers a friend or family member to the sales department will receive $100 to spend on parts, service, or Motorclothes when the referral buys a new bike. This dedication to their clients makes Barb’s Harley-Davidson one of the most loyal and loved motorcycle dealers in the Philadelphia area.



New bikes this month include the 2014 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited. This revamped Grand American Touring bike features a powerful, comfortable, and exhilarating riding experience. Visit the Barb’s Harley-Davidson website to get a quote or value on a trade.



Visit Barb’s Harley-Davidson’s showroom or call 855-844-BARB for more information about these deals and available merchandise.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown into a company with over 50 employees and have become NJ’s number one dealer of new and used Harley-Davidson’s. Located in Mt. Ephraim, NJ on the Black Horse Pike, Barb’s is the closest Harley-Davidson retailer to Philadelphia, with easy access from Delaware. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians and one can be sure to be greeted in their pressure free environment. Barb’s has won 8 Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com.