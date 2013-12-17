Barb's Harley-Davidson Announces December Sales for the Holiday Season

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- As the holiday season is looming and many individuals are beginning to go through their shopping lists, Barb’s Harley-Davidson serves as a one stop shop for all Harley and motorcycle needs. To satisfy their customers and spread the holiday cheer, Barb’s Harley-Davidson is announcing their December specials of 15 percent off various items in the inventory each week.



The first week of December, until Saturday the 7th, customers can cash in on 15 percent off Barb’s dealer logo apparel, heated apparel and blankets for the winter time, and Ace Roadhouse clocks and gift sets. The shop at Barb’s Harley-Davidson features a variety of heated clothes, from jackets to gloves to pants and winter hats so riders are always comfortable when on the road. The following week, from December 8 until the 14, customers can take 15 percent off any children’s apparel, leather handbags, and Harley-Davidson genuine shirts. For those shoppers that wait until the last minute to conduct their holiday shopping, Barb’s is offering their premier leather jackets and stamper jewelry at 15 percent off from December 15 until the 24. This enables customers to find the perfect gift for their loved ones when it comes down to crunch time.



Additionally, customers can take advantage of the red bow pre-owned bike event, which features 50 pre-owned motorcycles that are marked down to low prices. These will provide for an ultra-special gift to show a family member or loved one how much they are appreciated. Barb’s Harley-Davidson is continuously running specials and monster deals to please every customer. For more information about their specials or to take advantage of their December sales for the holidays, please visit their website or stop by the dealership today.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown into a company with over 50 employees and have become NJ’s number one dealer of new and used Harley-Davidson’s. Located in Mt. Ephraim, NJ on the Black Horse Pike, Barb’s is the closest Harley-Davidson retailer to Philadelphia, with easy access from Delaware. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians and one can be sure to be greeted in their pressure free environment. Barb’s has won 8 Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com.