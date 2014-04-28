Barb's Harley-Davidson Announces May Events

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In addition to carrying the new 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale in South Jersey, Barb’s Harley-Davidson has several exciting events coming up over the next month.



The dealership is preparing to throw their annual Spring Fling Open House on Saturday, May 10th. The day includes several events to entertain bikers as well as sports and music fans. Riders are encouraged to enter the Custom Bike Show, offering first, second, and third place for Sportster, Big Twin, Touring, V-Rod, Antique, Import, and Trikes. Categories include Best in Show and Bella’s Choice (Miss Wing Bowl 2014).



Football fans won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to meet Eagles Legend Hollis Thomas. He will be handing out pictures and autographs between 10:45am and 12:45pm. Also don’t miss pictures and autographs with Bella, Miss Wing Bowl 2014, a WXTU Ticket Run, and custom bike painting by Letterfly (May 8-10). Guests will enjoy live music and a DJ throughout the day as well as AFFR registration, Burlington County Military Affairs Committee, food, fun, and more.



On May 18th Barb’s Harley-Davidson will be sponsoring the 8th annual Armed Forces Freedom Ride. All bike models are welcome for this ride through New Jersey to support the troops. The ride starts at the store in Collingswood, passes the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst airfield, and finishes off with a BBQ and music. Registration is now open – just follow the link on the Barb’s Harley-Davidson website or go to www.armedforcesfreedomride.org.



Visit Barb’s Harley-Davidson online to learn more about events and motorcycles for sale in Philadelphia and South Jersey at the areas #1 leading Harley Davidson dealer.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown into a company with over 50 employees and have become NJ’s number one dealer of new and used Harley-Davidson’s. Located in Mt. Ephraim, NJ on the Black Horse Pike, Barb’s is the closest Harley-Davidson retailer to Philadelphia, with easy access from Delaware. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians and one can be sure to be greeted in their pressure free environment. Barb’s has won 8 Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com.